Here’s why you need Google Business

A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, California. -

Google Business is a tool that helps businesses manage their online presence across Google, including Google Maps and Google Search. With a Google Business listing, businesses can easily manage information such as their business name, address, phone number, website, hours of operation, photos, and customer reviews. This information can then be displayed on Google Maps, Google Search, and other Google properties.

The main benefit of using Google Business is improved visibility. With a verified listing, a business will be easier to find for potential customers searching for products or services in their area. Additionally, having a complete and up-to-date listing can improve the accuracy of information displayed to users, which can increase trust and credibility.

Google Business also offers a range of other features that can help business owners. For example, it allows business owners to post updates, create a product catalogue and post events, picture and video content and offers to their listing, which can help keep customers informed and engaged. Business owners can also respond to customer reviews, which can help manage their online reputation.

Another important aspect of Google Business is the ability to track and analyse customer interactions. With insights and analytics, business owners can see how many people have viewed their listing, how many have clicked through to their website, and how many have called their business. This information can help business owners understand their customers better and make informed decisions about how to grow their businesses.

In addition to improving visibility and managing customer interactions, Google Business can also help businesses with advertising. With Google Ads, businesses can create targeted ads that appear when people search for products or services related to their business. They can reach potential customers who are actively searching for what they offer, increasing the chances of making a sale.

Google Business can give a business some great pieces of data to help you be strategic in your business development, marketing strategy and understanding your clients.

Here are the pieces of data that Google Business will provide you in the reports:

1. Number of views of the business listing on Google Maps and Google Search.

2. Demographic information about customers who have viewed the listing.

3. Customer engagement metrics, such as the number of clicks to the website or calls to the business.

4. Breakdown of customer engagement by time and location.

5. Insights into customer behaviour, such as the most popular times for customers to visit or call.

6. Feedback from customer reviews and ratings.

7. Information on how customers find the business, such as through search or direct navigation.

8. Results of advertising campaigns through Google Ads.

9. Performance of specific promotions and offers posted on the business listing.

10. Customer photos and videos shared on the business listing.

11. Local search ranking, including the visibility of the business listing on Google Maps and Google Search.

12. Customer behaviour trends, such as how often customers revisit the business.

13. Trending products or services, based on customer engagement and search data.

14. Insights into how customers interact with the business listing on mobile devices compared to desktop.

Now let’s look at how we can go about setting up your Google Business Account:

1. Go to Google and type into the search bar Google Business and sign in with your Google account. If you don't have a Google account, you can create one.

2. Click the Start Now button to begin the process of setting up your business profile.

3. Enter your business name, address, and phone number, then select the category that best describes your business.

4. Verify your business location. Google may verify your listing by sending a postcard to your business address or by calling/sending an SMS code to your phone number.

5. Once your listing has been verified, you can add additional information such as your business hours, website, photos, and descriptions.

6. Invite your customers to leave reviews and ratings of your business on your listing. Encouraging positive reviews can improve your online reputation and help attract new customers.

7. Keep your listing up to date by regularly updating your business information and responding to customer reviews.

In conclusion, Google Business is a valuable tool for business owners who want to improve their online visibility, manage their online reputation, and reach potential customers. With its range of features, including verified business listings, customer reviews, updates, insights and analytics, and Google Ads, business owners can make the most of their online presence and reach more customers. Whether a business is just starting or is well established, Google Business can help take it to the next level.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with Caribbean businesses to build their digital presence and monetise their platforms. Learn more at KeronRose.com or listen to the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple Podcast/Spotify/Google Podcast.