Global soca cruise goes phone-free

The Duty-Free Global Soca Cruise is aiming to reignite human connection by encouraging its patrons to be fully present by going “phone-free."

This on-trend device-free fete allows patrons to party with freedom from the “instagrammable moments.”

The soca cruise takes place on February 16, and departs from Hart’s Cut, Chaguaramas at 8 pm.

This "phone-free” concept has already taken over some of the hottest club nights across the globe but has yet to be introduced into the mecca of feteing, a media release said. An even greater impetus for this shift emerged at the height of the pandemic, which stirred up the desire for meaningful human interaction.

Patrons need not worry about missing out on the memories since a professional photographer will capture the vibes and the photos will be available for download, the release said.

It quoted Yondr founder Graham Dugoni as saying, "The constant drive to chronicle every moment and share it is a kind of cultural illness.”

In addition to being phone-free, the soca cruise upholds a commitment to eco-conscious behaviour, and is a glass and styrofoam-free party. Fete-goers will use reusable and recyclable materials sponsored by Angostura’s Fernandes Black Label, the release said.

The cruise will also offset the carbon emissions from the boat fuel and donate the money to Sea Grass Grow, an initiative of the Ocean Foundation which is planting and protecting coastal wetlands to fight climate change.