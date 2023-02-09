Girl, 4, drowns in pool at Trincity

Stock image source: pixabay.com

A four-year-old girl drowned in a pool at a residence in Trincity, on Wednesday evening.

Police report that Mafer Valentina Guevaro, who lived at Carlos Street, Williamsville, San Fernando, and her mother, Andrea Medina, were visiting her mother's friend at B1 East Gate, Trincity where the incident took place at about 6 pm.

The child asked to use the bathroom, police said, and shortly after, when she failed to return, her mother and the friend began searching for her.

She was found at the bottom of the pool and was unresponsive after being pulled out. She was taken to Medical Associates in St Joseph where attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.

She was declared dead at 7.37 pm.

Cpl Harper of the Arouca Police Station is investigating the incident.