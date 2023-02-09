Dominicans in Trinidad and Tobago commemorate the day of the Lady of Altagracia

The Dominican ambassador Wellington Bencosme together with the Most Reverend Santiago de Wit Guzmàn, Apostolic Nuncio and Titular Archbishop of Acquaviva and the replica of the painting of Our Lady of Altagracia. - Grevic Alvarado

GREVIC ALVARADO

Nationals of the Dominican Republic in Trinidad and Tobago commemorated the Day of the Lady of Altagracia, patron saint of the Dominican people on January 21.

The festivity took place with a mass in Spanish at the Church of the Assumption, Maraval, Port of Spain by Reverend Santiago de Wit Guzmàn, Apostolic Nuncio and Titular Archbishop of Acquaviva, organised by the Embassy of the Dominican Republic .

Dominican ambassador Wellington Bencosme highlighted the importance for his people of the Lady of Altagracia, which dates back to the 16th century, after a girl received as a gift from her father a painting with the Virgin Mary bought from one of the trips for Spain.

“Her daughter appreciated her painting very much, but every morning, when she woke up, she discovered her image had moved from home and was always outside, under a small orange tree. The site was made sacred and a church was built on the site to signify the grace of the Virgin Mary. It is a seductive story and is a fitting physical symbol of the deep devotion and respect the people of the Dominican Republic profess to the Virgin Mary,” said Bencosme.

In the image of Our Lady of Altagracia, Mary contemplates the Child Jesus in the manger, surrounded by 12 stars, which represent the tribes of Israel, and rays of light. The image also features Joseph in the background holding a candle, an important symbol for the church.

The painting was transferred to the basilica of Our Lady of Altagracia, after the cathedral was converted into a minor basilica by Pope Paul VI in December 1970.

A replica of this painting was displayed in the church during mass, along with a flag of the Dominican Republic.

The Virgin Mary is the patron saint of the Dominican Republic and more than 800,000 people visit the basilica every year to contemplate the image of Our Lady of Altagracia.

This holiday was originally celebrated on August 15 (Assumption of Mary), but was moved to January 21 to celebrate a victory of the Dominican people over the French in 1690.

Wit Guzmàn said he was proud of the way in which the Dominican people profess their faith in the Virgin Mary and especially Our Lady of Altagracia.

“This devotion of the Dominican people is part of the history of the Catholic Church and is recognised worldwide. From TT my greetings and blessings to the Dominican Republic.”

Secretary General of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) Rodolfo Sabonge and wife; Selvia Edith Miller Palmer, ambassador of the Republic of Panama; David Malaga, ambassador of Peru; Rodrigo Do Amaral Souza, ambassador of Brazil; Victor Hugo Morales, ambassador of Mexico; Cherybelle Gomez, Head of Consular Affairs & Charge d'affaires of the Embassy of the Dominican Republic and representatives from the embassies of Argentina, Chile and India attended the mass