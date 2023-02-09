Cops find marijuana in snack packets

File photo by Jeff K. Mayers

POLICE have arrested and charged a man after he was found with marijuana hidden in packets early on Wednesday morning.

Police said officers were on an exercise at around 12.10 am on Belmont Circular Road, near the Port of Spain General Hospital when they noticed a white Nissan Tiida turning from Charlotte Street and passing a traffic light which was still on red.

Police intercepted the car and spoke with the driver who said he was told by relatives not to stop at certain traffic lights at nights for his own safety.

Officers searched the car and noticed the scent of marijuana. After searching the driver's jacket, police found four candy snack packets containing 75.1 grams of marijuana. The man was arrested and later charged for possession of marijuana.