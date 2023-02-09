Central, East unbeaten in Scotia U-15 NextGen Cricket

East Under-15 cricket team. -

CENTRAL zone stayed unbeaten on Wednesday as action in round two of the Scotiabank Under-15 NextGen Tournament bowled off at four venues in Trinidad.

At Chase Village, Central defeated South by 98 runs in a match reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain.

Inserted to bat, Central posted 210 for five in their 40 overs, after a well-paced batting effort.

Opener Darius Batoosingh, coming off a century in the opening round against South West, scored a brisk 49 from 52 balls.

Dimitri Ramjattan, batting at number three, kept the scoring going with 83 not out (111 balls) while Aadi Ramsaran helped them past the 200 mark with a quick-fire 27 off 21 balls.

In reply, South were wrecked for 112 in 28.2 overs, with Ra'ed Ali Khan (5/29) and Amrit Pittiman (4/31) doing the bulk of the damage. Opener Adan Gopal top scored with 30.

At the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, North rebounded from their opening loss to crush Tobago by eight wickets. Batting first, Tobago were bundled out for 64 in 14.4 overs. Zion James (32) was the only batsmen to show any defiance as five of his team-mates were dismissed for nought.

The wickets were shared among Dominic Redhead (2/10), Nathan Sancho (2/34), Josiah Nicholls (3/10) and Varisht Ramdeen (2/9).

North raced to victory in 10.2 overs, closing on 66 for two. Tobago's bowlers did themselves no favours in defending the meagre score with 35 extras, including 33 wides.

At Knowles Street Ground in Curepe, East took care of North East by 102 runs to stay unbeaten.

Batting first, East were bowled out for 209 in 49.5 overs. North East failed to challenge the score as they were dismissed for 107 in 28.4 overs.

At James Park in Point Fortin, not a ball was bowled in the match between South East and South West owing to a wet outfield.