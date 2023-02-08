Vishnu Boys crush Shiva Boys by 163 runs in schools' cricket

Fatima’s Zachary Siewah plays a shot during the SSCL match, on Tuesday, against Naparima, at Lewis Street, San Fernando. - Marvin Hamilton

Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College handed defending Secondary Schools’ Cricket League premiership champions Shiva Boys’ their third consecutive defeat of the season as they executed an emphatic 163-run victory in round three at PowerGen Sports Club in Syne Village, Penal on Tuesday.

Batting first Vishnu Boys’ all-rounder Andrew Rambarran smashed 112 runs, partnered with a stellar knock from Rajeev Ramnath (75) and Aaron Basant 34 not out, to lead them to 265/7 after 42 overs in a shortened match.

Shiva Boys’ S Nandlal 3/56 and S. Ghuran 2/36 were the pick of the bowlers.

In reply, the 2019 winners struggled to get going and were restricted to 102/8 from their 42 overs. J. Hamid top scored with 21 while Vishnu Boys’ A. Lakhansingh topped the bowling with his 3/18 haul.

In other matches, Fatima College’s Zachary Siewah played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 90 to seal a seven-wicket triumph of Naparima College at Lewis Street in San Fernando.

Sent in to bat, ‘Naps’ were led by skipper Kyle Ramdoo (40) and Mathew Cooper (31) to 201 in 49.4 overs. Rahul Ali finished on 28 not out. Siewah also shone with the ball as he bagged 3/34 alongside Caiden Mack 3/36.

In their turn at the crease, the visitors played well with Siewah leading the chase. However, after 4pm, the heavens opened and forced the umpires to reduce the target score to 170 from 42 overs.

Fatima achieved the feat, and got to 172/3, with one over remaining.

Matches continue next Tuesday.

Other Results

Premiership

PRESENTATION CHAGUANAS 176 (45.3) – Brandon Phillip 47, Luke Ali 39, Dillon Balkaran 24, Alexander Chase 21; Nickyle Jalim 3/18, Khaleem Mohammed 2/11, Brendan Boodoo 2/24, Jacyn Agard 2/26 vs PRESENTATION SAN FERNANDO 180/6 (43.4) – Ricardo Chase 34 not out, Aidian Racha 30 not out, R. Mohammed 28, C. Rampersad 20; Ramone Sawh 3/29 – Presentation San Fernando won by four wickets.

VISHNU BOYS 265/7 (42) – Andrew Rambaran 112, Rajeev Ramnath 75, Aaron Basant 34 not out; S Nandlal 3/56, S. Ghuran 2/36 vs SHIVA BOYS 102/8 (42) – J. Hamid 21; A Lakhansingh 3/18 – Vishnu Boys won by 163 runs.

ST BENEDICT’S 157/6 (35) – Chris Sadanan 115, Jaydon John 21; Isaiah Green 2/29, Yasir Deen 2/31, Jaden O’Brien 2/42 vs ST MARY’S 57 (16.4) – Rahul Soodeen 17, Daylon Riley 11; Rajeev Jagroop 3/7, Chris Sadanan 3/15, Josh Telemaque 2/16 – St Benedict’s won by 100 runs.

NAPARIMA COLLEGE 201 (49.4) – Kyle Ramdoo 40, Mathew Cooper 31, Rahul Ali 28 not out; Zachary Siewah 3/34, Caiden Mack 3/36 vs FATIMA COLLEGE 172/3 (41) – Zachary Siewah 90 not out, Isaiah Fernandes 47; Mathew Cooper 1/34 – Fatima won by seven wickets.

Championship South

ASJA BOYS CHARLIEVILLE 121 (31.1) – Brian Jagessar 53; Christon Ramkissoon 4/17 vs BARRACKPORE WEST 71 (33.1) – Allan Suchit 22; Christian Lall 4/13, Teriq Hosein 3/17 – Asja Boys won by 50 runs.

ASJA SAN FERNANDO 187/8 – Mathew Amoogam 56 not out, Ubaidullah Abdoel 44; Matthais Bruzual 3/27, Adrian Burke 2/50 vs COUVA EAST 139/9 – Matthais Bruzual 40, Alex R. 35; Adeel Mohammed 3/20, Ajay Rampath 2/24 - Asja won by 48 runs.