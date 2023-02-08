Snakey is 2023’s Young King

Heaven "Snakey" Charles sings What Yuh Need Again Trinbago to win the 2023 NACC Young Kings crown at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 7. Photo by Roger Jacob

Fresh off the heels of his Diamond Jubilee Calypso win in 2022, Heaven “Snakey” Charles has added the Young King title to his list of achievements.

Charles placed first among 17 other competitors at the finals held on February 7 at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. The competition is one held every Carnival by the National Action Cultural Committee (NACC).

He sang What Yuh Need Again Trinbago to earn him first place.

Duane Ta’ziah O’Connor placed second singing Sing Hallelujah and Nicholas Lucas placed third singing Since Dr Williams.

Story to be updated with details of the show.