Nine compete for Miss South Western Regional Carnival Queen

Aries Gittens -

NINE young ladies will compete for the first ever Miss South Western Regional Carnival Queen Pageant 2023.

The pageant will take place at the Thick Village Community Centre, Siparia Road, Fyzabad on Thursday. Showtime is 7 pm.

Franchise holder Patsy Ramsome told Newsday that this competition replaces the Miss Fyzabad Carnival Queen Pageant which the Fyzabad Development and Cultural Committee (FDCC) hosted for the past 18 years.

She said the National Carnival Commission (NCC) felt instead of having several small queen shows in the various district, it was better to have one competition representing districts in the south western region.

Ransome said the FDCC has given its approval to coordinate this new pageant.

In an interview, NCC chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters on Monday at the handing over of the newly refurbished Skinner Park, said there are about 57 communities seeking financial assistance for Carnival shows.

Due to the reduced subvention government has allocated to the NCC, Gypsy said what they have done is to create silos.

“We have cut that in half (the 57 communities). We have merged quite a bit of them. When communities are very close to each other, instead of trying to give on $10 to do done thing and $5 to another, we have combined it, and have given them a sum that would be able to facilitate all of it.”

The nine delegates are Jada Victor and Tineka Francois, both representing the Borough of Point Fortin, Akeema Beatrice, Miss Siparia, Jennicae Paul, Miss Cedros, Maria Henriques, Miss San Fernando, Mandisa Matthews, Miss South Oropouche, Xariel France, Miss La Brea, Aries Gittens, Miss Fyzabad and Naysa Semper, Miss Santa Flora.

The delegates will make two appearances on stage in Carnival costume and evening wear. There will also be a question and answer segment.