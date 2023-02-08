Morvant man shot, stable in hospital

FILE PHOTO -

A Morvant man was hospitalised after he was shot multiple times by masked gunmen on Tuesday night.

Police said the man was at Jacobin Street, Morvant with his brother, near the basketball court, just after 9 pm when a black Kia Sportage approached him. The vehicle stopped in front of him, occupants sitting in the back seat opened the door and fired at him.

His brother escaped unharmed but he was shot in the upper right shoulder. Relatives took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he had emergency surgery.

Up to Wednesday morning, he was in a stable condition. Investigators retrieved two 9mm spent shells, three 5.56 spent shells on the scene. Investigations are ongoing.