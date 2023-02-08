MoH reports 5 more covid deaths, 291 new cases over last week

Image courtesy CDC.

THE Ministry of Health recorded five more fatalities and 291 new covid cases over the last week. In an update on Tuesday, it said there are 49 people in hospital. Of this, 36 patients are in the parallel health care system and 13 others are in the hybrid system.

Active cases remain relatively low as 181 tested positive for the virus.

The recent deaths – three men and two women – have pushed the toll to 4,331. Since the first case in 2020, the country had recorded 188,199 infections. From this 183,687 people recovered.

There are 145 people in home isolation. Step down facilities remain empty.

Since the launch of the national vaccination programme in 2021, 781,474 people took the covid19 vaccine and 681,526 got the booster.