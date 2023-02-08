Free State of Mind: A song to uplift Trinidad and Tobago

Marge Blackman and Julius

Marge Blackman has collaborated with Rodney Julius on a track which she describes as “the song of the decade.”

The song, Free State of Mind, is a spin on the traditional sound of calypso. Uplifting and thoughtful, its creators consider it as a gift to country and the world, a media release said.

The project began just after Blackman’s trip to India, where she had performed for thousands alongside Machel Montano at Yogi, Sadhguru’s Maha Shivratri celebrations. She had been fasting, however, upon completion of her fast, she commenced work on Free State of Mind., the release said.

On his involvement in the collaboration Julius says: “When I spoke with Marge Blackman about the project, she said, 'Julius do you mind if we produce the track?'

Blackman’s 18-year-old son, Moziah, produced the song, delivering on the authentic sound Julius had hoped for.

“When she sent me the acoustic version, I was brought to tears,” Julius said.

The Sea Lots resident loves the authentic TT culture and maintains focus on delivering music with purpose, the release said.

“I remember looking at The Mighty Duke and the other calypsonians as a youth, and admiring the way they dressed. They always thought of the younger people who were looking up to them,” he said, adding that he feels calypso music and all that comes along with the genre, needs to be revived.

“This is Jamoo calypso with a hint of soca. This is a contribution to culture and wherever it takes me, I’ll be there. Wherever God needs me to be, I’m there.”

Free State of Mind is a project of passion from people who are dedicated to the betterment of mankind and each other, the release said.

“I have to say thank you to Peter Wildfire Noel who did my vocal production. He did a great job. I have to give him honourable mention,” Julius said. He also gives credit to Krystle Bascombe, one of TT’s acclaimed drummers, for doing live drums on the track.

The song was written by Blackman and produced by Jamoo 13th Sound. The track’s executive producers are Hubert "Ziah" Lila, Rich London and Julius.

“We haven’t done this song for the sake of competition or fanfare. We understand that by calypso our stories are told. With that in mind, we offer our gifts and talents in service to TT, the Caribbean and the wider world,” Julius said.

He said he had considered a hiatus from the music business, however, one day even as those thoughts filled his mind, God directed him to continue. “What I will say to everyone doing music, and especially to the young artistes is, keep digging deeper and remember, there’s always someone looking on at you,” he said.

Free State of Mind is available on all streaming platforms.

Stay updated via Instagram @margeblackmantt and @juliustheartiste.