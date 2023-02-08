EU launches photo and art competition

The European Union Delegation to Trinidad and Tobago recently launched its fourth Photo and Art Competition, in partnership with the Photographers’ Guild and the University of TT. The competition invites artists and photographers, both amateur and professional of all ages, to submit entries for a chance to win prizes collectively valued at $10,000. Entries can be submitted until March 31.

A media release said the theme for this year’s competition is, Our Oceans. The theme was chosen to highlight the important role that oceans play in supporting life and livelihoods and to raise awareness about the need to manage our oceans’ resources in a sustainable manner. As such, art and photos entries are to be submitted under one of the following categories:

Our oceans, our livelihoods;

life beneath the sea;

pollution and revitalisation;

and, the beauty of the sea.

Speaking about the competition, EU Ambassador to TT Peter Cavendish said in the release, "This year’s theme is ideal because, as an island nation, the people of TT would undoubtedly have a deep connection to the seas and waterways that surround them. In fact, I am sure that many photographers and artists already have ocean-themed photos and artwork in their portfolios.

"Apart from showcasing the wonderful talent of this country’s artists and photographers, this competition is also a chance focus on a very important issue – the conservation of our oceans’ resources. My hope is that this competition will help raise awareness of the importance of the oceans, and also draw attention to the negative impact of human activity and the urgent need to protect and preserve our oceans for future generations."

New to the competition will be a category for drone photographs. Also for the first time this year, competition finalists will be also given the option to offer their pieces for sale. This year’s award ceremony and exhibition will be hosted at the UTT’s APA Campus in Port of Spain, the release said.

President of the Photographers’ Guild Antony Scully, said, "We are happy to be collaborating once again with the EU on this competition. It is a great opportunity for our talented artists and photographers to flex their creative muscles doing something they enjoy – and there is no better subject matter to focus on than our oceans. We look forward to receiving many quality entries, as we have in past competitions."

The competition is free.

For more info visit: https://www.eeas.europa.eu/delegations/trinidad-and-tobago_en, or e-mail the Guild at: photoguildtt@gmail.com.