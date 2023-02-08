Dumas leads FilmTT’s Meet the Practitioner series

Sonja Dumas -

The Trinidad and Tobago Film Company Limited (FilmTT), in collaboration with UWI Film Programme, will host the second session of its Meet the Practitioner Series on film marketing and aesthetics with Sonja Dumas on February 9 at the UWI Film Programme Building, 12 Carmody Street, St Augustine.

FilmTT invites interested persons to register for the free workshops via the FilmTT website: www.filmtt.co.tt/mtpseries.

The first workshop was held on January 31 and focused on film marketing bootcamp. Topics included marketing basics and how to promote your film. Participants created a portfolio for a film project.

Workshop two, Film aesthetics and TT film will include discussions surrounding film as a visual and sonic medium, how it defines the Caribbean space and what should guide the visual and sonic choices for a film, a media release said. Participants will then create a short work that highlights an aspect of Caribbean aesthetic. For the workshop, a fully charged smartphone with at least a few megabytes of available memory will be required.

Performer, choreographer, filmmaker, writer, theorist and arts development consultant Dumas will lead the worshop. She has been featured in HuffPost and the New York Daily News, among others and has written, directed and produced various films about selected aspects of TT history and culture. These include: Julia and Joyce: Two Stories of Two Dance Pioneers (winner of the Best Local Film at the 2010 TT Film Festival), Tickle Me Rich (Special Mention – Best Local Short Film – 2012 TTFF; honourable mention: Rochester International Film Festival 2014; nominee, 2014 Africa Movie Academy Awards), Life and Death (Caribbean Tales official selection, 2019; Culture Art Society Online Film Festival 2022) and Venerable: The Pioneering Achievements of Tobago Teacher Norman McNeil – official selection in the TTFF 2022 and the African Diaspora International Film Festival 2022 – New York). Additional dance projects on film include, Agua Water L’eau (1998), W (2005).

On November 30, 2022, FilmTT held the very first session of its Meet the Practitioner Series: Location Management with one of the industry’s most experienced location manager and fixer, Princess Donelan. The practical workshop took place at the Cocorite Fishing Facility and focused on how to scout, pitch and manage a location.

To register for the workshops, visit www.filmtt.co.tt/mtpseries.

Follow FilmTT’s Facebook and Instagram pages: @discoverfilmtt.