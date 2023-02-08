Cyclist Tariq Woods dominates Track Challenge

Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Tariq Woods -

EVOLUTION Cycling Academy’s Tariq Woods dominated part two of the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation’s (TTCF) Track Challenge Series at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva on Saturday.

Woods, 21, won three elite men’s events – scratch race, elimination and keirin – and also placed second in the points race.

In the opening event, the 20-lap scratch, he beat to the line Hummingbirds International’s Sheldon Ramjit and Team DPS’ Justin Williams, who pedalled to second and third respectively.

In the elimination race, Raiders Cycle and Multi-sport’s Liam Trepte and Williams rounded off the top three in that order.

And in the elite and junior keirin, Woods finished ahead of runner-up Jarel Mohammed (Team DPS) and third-placed Syndel Samaroo (Just Living Daily Cycling Academy).

The feature event, 60-lap points race, was captured by seasoned campaigner Adam Alexander of Raiders Cycle and Multi-sport. Woods came in second while Trepte rounded off the top three.

In the three elite women races, Madonna Wheelers’ Phoebe Sandy won two – 15-lap scratch and keirin – while Arima Wheelers’ Adriana Seyjagat took the elimination.

Sandy beat Seyjagat into the silver medal position in both races but Seyjagat bettered her in elimination. Heatwave’s Cheyenne Awai was third in the three races.

Other Results

Junior Men

Scratch Race (20 laps) – 1. Syndel Samaroo (Just Living Daily), 2. Raul Garcia (Madonna), 3. Jarel Mohammed (DPS), 4. Danell James (Arima Wheelers), 5. Jadian Neaves (Raiders Cycle and Multisport)

Elimination – 1. Syndel Samaroo (Just Living Daily), 2. Jadian Neaves (Raiders), 3. Dave Cooper (Southclaine)

Juvenile Men

Scratch Race (10 laps) – 1. Javon Ramroop (Evolution), 2. Gabriel Fortune (Open Road Challenge Accepted), 3. Kyle Hospedales (Open Road Challenge Accepted), 4. Andre Samuel (Hummingbirds)

Juvenile Women

Scratch Race (10 laps) – 1. Renelle Bernard (Madonna), 2. Kyra Williams (Vapor Wake Multisport), 3. Kyla Hospedales (Open Road Challenge Accepted)

Masters

50-59 Scratch Race (6 laps) – 1. Rocky Hosein (Hummingbirds), 2. Marlon Joseph (Hummingbirds); 3. Nigel Xavier (Evolution)

50-59 Tempo Race (8 laps) – 1. Hummingbirds, 2. Nigel Xavier (Evolution), 3. Rocky Hosein (Hummingbirds)

60+/70+ Scratch Race (6 laps) – 1. Joel Browne (Arima Wheelers), 2. Earl Gonzales (Madonna), 3. Pat Nelson (Brekaway), 4. Walter Paul (Rigtech), 5. Roy Daniel (Rigtech)

60+/70+ – 1. Joel Browne (Arima Wheelers), 2. Pat Nelson (Breakaway), 3. Walter Paul (Rigtech). 4. Roy Daniel (Rigtech), 5. Earl Gonzales (Madonna)