Couva DJ held with Glock 17 pistol

File photo -

POLICE have arrested a Couva disc jockey (DJ) after a search warrant executed at his home led to a Glock 17 pistol and several rounds of ammunition being seized. The DJ, who is also a barber, is expected to be charged.

His arrest was part of an anti-crime exercise in Central Division between 4 am and 7 am on Tuesday.

The exercise was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Pierre, Supt Montrichard, Supt Ramjohn, ASP Ablacksingh and Insp Sylvan, and carried out by members of the Central Division Task Force (CDTF) area south, under the supervision of Sgt Persad.

Several drug blocks within the Couva district were targetted and searched but nothing illegal found.

Around 6.15 am, a search warrant for arms and ammunition was executed at the Old Southern Main Road, Mc Bean, Couva home of the 29-year-old DJ.

In his bedroom, police found one Glock 17 pistol fitted with a selector, two magazines and six rounds 9mm ammunition. He was cautioned, arrested and taken to the Couva Police Station.

WPC Mitchell-Samuel is continuing enquiries.