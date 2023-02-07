N Touch
Benefits of Trinidad and Tobago Carnival

File photo: Queen of Carnival 2020, Lue-Ann Melville, portraying the Spirit of Carnival.
THE EDITOR: There are many benefits to TT Carnival. Here is how I see it from where I sit:

* General goodwill.

* Wealth creation.

* Intellectual property rights.

* Bigger and more profitable industries.

* Employment.

* Foreign exchange earnings.

* Private sector development.

Carnival allows TT to set aside its everyday individuality and experience a heightened sense of social unity.

Carnival is bacchanal.

Don't ask me to work for Carnival.

Don't stop we Carnival.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town

