Benefits of Trinidad and Tobago Carnival
THE EDITOR: There are many benefits to TT Carnival. Here is how I see it from where I sit:
* General goodwill.
* Wealth creation.
* Intellectual property rights.
* Bigger and more profitable industries.
* Employment.
* Foreign exchange earnings.
* Private sector development.
Carnival allows TT to set aside its everyday individuality and experience a heightened sense of social unity.
Carnival is bacchanal.
Don't ask me to work for Carnival.
Don't stop we Carnival.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
Comments
"Benefits of Trinidad and Tobago Carnival"