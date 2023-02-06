Windward Carnival Committee launches Buzz in the East

Simone and Dione Briggs, husband and wife, played moko jumbie and bat characters, respectively, at Friday's launch of Windward Carnival. - David Reid

THE Windward Carnival Committee is promising a "Buzz in the East" as it launched Signal to Carnival, at the Belle Garden Multipurpose Facility on Friday.

The launch featured moko jumbies, an array of other traditional carnival characters, steelpan music and calypso performances.

The contestants for the Windward Afro Queen Competition also drew for positions for the February 18 show.

In an address, Assistant Secretary of Tourism and Culture Megan Morrison praised the committee for "upholding the brand of Windward carnival."

She said, "Carnival is by far the widest and single largest income earner in TT. It provides opportunity for innovation, carnival cultural heritage, legacy practices, education ad community cohesiveness."

She said it was heartening to see the country showcase its creativity after a two-year absence owing to covid19,

"It is a clarion call for all to awake for this highly anticipated carnival celebration; for the crowning of Miss Afro Queen 2023, to Kiddies Carnival, not forgetting the Junior Extravaganza, senior parade of the bands, night mas, the infamous Roxborough Monday morning J'Ouvert."

Windward Carnival schedule

Feb 16: Windward Carnival Junior Extravaganza, Cyd Gray Complex, 10am-3pm

Feb 18: Windward Afro Queen Competition and Windward Calypso Monarch Competition, Cyd Gray Complex, 7pm

Feb 19: Kiddies Carnival, Cyd Gray Complex

Feb 20: J'Ouvert, 4am; mas; night mas