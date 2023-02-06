UNC changes to a one-woman show

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Kamla Persad-Bissessar, UNC political leader, told her party faithful that she has streamlined the party from a one-man show and hereditary aristocracy to one of meritocracy.

The scenes of Persad-Bissessar supporters verbally abusing other activists, and the words and the tone from the leader, far from being conciliatory, came across as contemptuous and dismissive, which show that the only change that has taken place is that the UNC is now a one-woman show.

S RAMPERSAD

San Fernando