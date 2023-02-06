Sookdeosingh, Kallicharan hit centuries in National League

Nicholas Sookdeosingh, left, of FC Clarke Road United after scoring a century. Next to him is team-mate Justyn Gangoo -

NICHOLAS Sookdeosingh and Kirstan Kallicharan both struck unbeaten centuries on the third and final day of round one in the TT Cricket Board Premiership I League on Sunday.

Sookdeosingh, playing for FC Clarke Road against PowerGen, struck 101 not out in the team’s second innings. His knock led Clarke Road to 161/4 at stumps to earn a draw at Syne Village in Penal. It was a much stronger batting effort as Clarke Road were skittled for 91 in the first innings, in response to PowerGen’s 251.

At the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, Kallicharan slammed 100 not out and Camillo Carimbocas hit 124 to guide Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) I to 283/3 in their second innings against Preysal at stumps. The match ended in a draw with QPCC scoring 283 batting first, before Preysal responded with 273.

The match between QPCC II and Alescon Comets also did not have an outright winner at Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville and Victoria Sports just held on for a draw against Central Sports. Victoria closed on 179/9 in their second innings as Central Sports could not get the final wicket to earn victory.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

QUEEN’S PARK CRICKET (QPCC) II 180 – Rickash Boodram 89; Shatrughan Rambaran 4/29, Sanjiv Gooljar 3/39 and 162 – Chadeon Raymond 47 not out; Rajeev Ramnarine 4/15 vs ALESCON COMETS 193 – R Lewis 67, S Gooljar 52; Matthew Patrick 4/43, P Williams 3/29 and 33/2 – Match Drawn

POWERGEN 251 – Ewart Nicholson 60, Cephas Cooper 59; Yannick Ottley 4/27 vs FC CLARKE ROAD 91 – Joshua James 19; Ancil Bhagan 5/41, Anthony Adams 5/30 and 161/4 – Nicholas Sookdeosingh 101 not out. Match Drawn

QPCC I 283 – Isaiah Rajah 79, Jordan Warner 77; Ramesh Brijlal 3/36 and 283/3 – Camillo Carimbocas 124, Kirstan Kallicharan 100 not out vs PREYSAL 273 – Kevlon Anderson 129 not out, Antonio Gomez 43; Jon Russ Jaggesar 5/43, Sameer Ali 2/87. Match Drawn

CENTRAL SPORTS 305/9 dec. – Marlon Richards 66 not out, Jahron Alfred 37; Daniel Babb 3/75, Farrel Jugmohan 3/85 and 101/6 dec. – Jesse Bootan 21; Jovan Ali 2/13 vs VICTORIA SPORTS CLUB 174 – Eton Bhal 31; Alex Antoine 5/46 and 179/9 – Kyle Roopchand 42, A Antoine 4/66, J Alfred 3/21. Match Drawn