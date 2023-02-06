Overnight murders in Carenage, Laventille push toll to 70

Three murders in Carenage and Laventille on Sunday night pushed the murder toll to 70 in first two months of 2023.

There were 65 murders for the same period in 2022.

In the first incident Darryl Nickie, 39, was sitting on the pavement with friends on Western Main Road, Carenage, near the post office, at around 9 pm, when a silver wagon drove near them.

Men in the car lowered the front and back windows before shooting at the group.

Nickie was shot several times while the other men ran off.

Police from the Carenage police station, the Western Division Task Force and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region I visited the scene.

A district medical officer was called in and declared Nickie dead.

In an unrelated incident, minutes later, two men were gunned down in Laventille.

Police said officers from the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) Fort Chacon Base were on patrol, at around 9.45 pm, when they heard gunshots from McShine Lands.

Police went to the scene where they found the bodies of Clinton Dubarie and Keaton Alvin Ali, 36.

A team from HBI Region I and the Besson Street Police Station visited the scene with a district medical officer who declared the men dead.

HBI Region I investigators are continuing enquiries into the three murders.

There have been nine murders for the five days in February.