+One a Week athletes show class in NAAA 800m events

Aniqah Bailey leads the field in the girls Under-17 800m event at the NAAA Track and Field Series Three at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on Sunday. - Jelani Beckles

+One a Week track and field athletes showed their quality in the 800-metre events at the National Association of Athletics Administrations Track and Field Series Three at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on Sunday.

The events were timed finals with some split into two races.

In the boys Under-17 800m event, Keiel Samuel of +One a Week won heat two in two minutes, 09.33 seconds (2:09.33) which was enough for first place. He finished just ahead of his team-mate Khordae Lewis who stopped the clock in 2:09.36.

Nickel Davis of Southern Track and Field Academy won heat one in 2:10.53, but he had to settle for third place overall. Southern Track and Field Academy was well-represented at the meet with many athletes and supporters in attendance.

National junior athlete Aniqah Bailey continued the dominance of +One a Week winning the girls Under-17 800m event in 2:23.63. The other athletes were no match for Bailey as the Cougars pair of Tishia Russell (2:30.41) and Jeniece Burton (2:32.21) were a distant second and third respectively.

It was a packed schedule with the sprinters also on show. Symphony Patrick of Concorde won the girls Under-17 100m event in 11.95 seconds and claiming the boys equivalent was Kareem Gibson (Unattached).

In the girls Under-20 100m event, Reneisha Andrews of Cougars won the race in 11.96 and Revell Webster of Concorde won the boys Under-20 event in 10.47.

Field athletes also competed with Hailey Lynch of Memphis dominating the field in the girls Under-17 long jump to claim the event with a top effort of 5.34m and Carifta athlete Janae De Gannes of Concorde won the girls Under-20 long jump with a 6.14m effort.

Jahaziel David took gold in the boys Under-17 long jump with a leap of 6.61m and Elijah Williams won the boys Under-20 long jump. The event did not have impressive performances as Williams won with a jump of 5.35m.