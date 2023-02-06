Olympic legend Michael Johnson gives Jereem advice

Jereem Richards -

AMERICAN track legend Michael Johnson offered some constructive criticism to Trinidad and Tobago athlete Jereem Richards, after the latter finished second in the men’s 400-metre event at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday.

Richards and American Noah Williams both clocked 45.88 seconds, but when the times were broken down further Williams was given the gold medal.

Richards was in the lead and seemed set to win gold, but Williams edged past him on the inside lane in a photo finish.

On Twitter, Johnson wrote, “I love @Reemy_rich19 (Richards) but this is a lesson. Finished second due to moving out to lane two allowing the eventual winner to pass on the inside. Never ever give up pole position. EVER!!!!! No way the other guys win if Jereem simply stays in his lane.”

Richards seemed to take the critique in stride as he responded by using the clasped hands emoji.

Johnson is considered one of the greatest sprinters of all times with four Olympic gold medals and eight World Championships gold medals.

Johnson held the men's 200m and 400m world records when he retired in 2001. He was also part of 1993 US team which broke the men's 4x400m world record.

Jamaican Usain Bolt erased the 200m mark in 2009 and South African Wayde Van Niekerk set a new 400m record in 2016.