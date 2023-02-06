How about a road toll for mas bands?

THE EDITOR: As a free-market proponent, I was gratified to see so many people arguing that state funds should not be used to support a private sector event such as the International Soca Monarch. I was even more gratified that so many of these people are supporters of the current regime.

Curiously, though, these individuals seemed not to realise that their arguments about the soca competition apply to all of Carnival. After all, Carnival bands are privately produced, mas players pay thousands of dollars each for their costumes, with the profits being pocketed by the bandleaders.

Therefore, by the same economic logic, these private bands should pay for the infrastructure, including security, that makes the parade of the bands possible. (A road toll, for example, could offset the Government’s expenses.)

The same is true of all other Carnival events that the Government pours millions into. All these can be privatised. If they cannot make a profit, then that in itself proves that citizens are not interested in such events, such as stickfighting and even Panorama.

ELTON SINGH

Couva