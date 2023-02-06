Final farewell for murdered lab director

Dr Edson Breedy, left, and Linus Rogers, carry the coffin of Breedy’s life partner and Rogers’ daughter Siobhan Rogers into Our Lady of Perpetual Help church in San Fernando for her funeral on Saturday. Photo by Lincoln Holder

AS TERRIBLE and painful the senseless killing of Siobhan Rogers, 35, is for her loved ones, a religious leader called on people to put their trust in God, saying “good will come.”

Msgr Michael De Verteuil officiated at Rogers’ funeral on Saturday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Harris Promenade in San Fernando. Rogers was shot dead on January 30 outside a gym in St Joseph.

Rogers worked as a lab director at Apex Diagnostics at Maracas, St Joseph, and was a taekwondo coach.

At about 8.45 pm on Monday, her “life partner,” Dr Edson Breedy, was closing his business Edson Breedy Athletics, at Abercromby Street St Joseph, and Rogers was in the front seat of their car waiting to leave together.

A silver AD Wagon pulled up, and a man got out and opened fire on her, hitting her several times. He returned to the car, which sped off. Rogers was taken to the hospital in Mt Hope where doctors later declared her dead.

“God asks us to see as God sees – with the eyes of faith. So as we look at this senseless event, we are asked to look at it with the eyes of faith. God knows what He is doing. He is powerful and knows more than we do,” De Verteuil told mourners.

“We cannot see now because our eyesight is limited because we are human. One day we might see it and say, ‘Oh that is why God allowed it.’ Trust in the goodness of God.”

Rogers, fondly called Shivy and Bones, would have turned 36 on May 14. She was the daughter of former PNM senator Linus Rogers and Susan Magloire-Rogers.

De Verteuil said he did not think the circumstances of the death were God’s will.

He added, “He would not want anybody to be killed like that, not at all. He is the God of life.”

De Verteuil referred to the late pope John Paul II’s comment about a man. The former pope said not only did man bring medicine, he was medicine himself because he made everyone better by his presence.

“We thank God, Siobhan lived that in some ways. She was medicine, bringing joy, happiness, peace, good things, where she went,” the priest said.

Roger’s sister Candace Magloire delivered the eulogy saying her name means “God is gracious.”

Growing up, Rogers had a love for singing, modelling, and travelling. Magloire added that Rogers was also involved in the Roman Catholic Youth Ministry, which allowed her to attend and participate in World Youth Day in Brazil and Spain.

In her later years, Rogers loved fitness and martial arts. She also loved Carnival and never missed a Machel Montano concert. Magloire referred to Rogers as a “walking encyclopedia” and a fact-checker for group discussions.

Roger’s partner described her as the most amazing person he had ever met.

He considered her a powerhouse, disguised with a small frame, gentle demeanour, and big smile.

“Over the years we were together, I was able to see her strength and skill in so many unique ways. Siobhan was the most naturally athletic person I have ever met,” Breedy said.

“She was able to get a black belt in only two and a half years when the average person would take four years and up to achieve something like this.”

He said she often put other people’s needs in front of hers. Her love for helping people turned her into an amazing coach and, more importantly, an excellent medical care provider.” After the funeral, there was a private cremation.