Decomposing body found in Penal
Police are trying to identify a man who was found dead in a bushy area in Penal on Sunday.
Officers of the Southern Division received a report of a body at Jagroop Trace, Rock Road, Penal, at around 6.50 pm.
They went to the scene and found the decomposing body a man about 50 feet into a track off the road.
Investigators said the man's hands were tied behind his back.
The man was wearing a blue T-shirt, black short pants and was bare feet.
The extent of decomposition made it difficult for police to identify him.
A team from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III visited the scene with a district medical officer who declared the man dead.
The body was removed and is expected to be taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James, for identification on Monday.
