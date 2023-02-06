Decomposing body found in Penal

Police are trying to identify a man who was found dead in a bushy area in Penal on Sunday.

Officers of the Southern Division received a report of a body at Jagroop Trace, Rock Road, Penal, at around 6.50 pm.

They went to the scene and found the decomposing body a man about 50 feet into a track off the road.

Investigators said the man's hands were tied behind his back.

The man was wearing a blue T-shirt, black short pants and was bare feet.

The extent of decomposition made it difficult for police to identify him.

A team from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III visited the scene with a district medical officer who declared the man dead.

The body was removed and is expected to be taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James, for identification on Monday.