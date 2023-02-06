Chanderpaul hits 207 as West Indies post massive 447/6

West Indies batsman Tagenarine Chanderpaul (R) celebrates after scoring 200 runs on the third day of the first Test against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Monday. (AP Photo) -

TAGENARINE Chanderpaul, 26, has continued to impress in international cricket scoring an unbeaten double century to propel West Indies to a massive first innings total in the opening Test match in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on Monday.

Chanderpaul, playing in just his third Test match, ended on 207 not out as West Indies declared on a formidable 447 for six on day three. Chanderpaul, the son of West Indies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul, slammed 16 fours and three sixes. It was Chanderpaul's maiden century.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite also continued his prolific form with an innings of 182 off 312 balls including 18 fours. Chanderpaul and Brathwaite put on 336 runs for the first wicket – the highest by West Indies in Test cricket. It was also the ninth highest opening partnership in the history of Test cricket.

Brandon Mavuta was the best bowler for Zimbabwe grabbing 5/140 in 41 overs.

In reply, Zimbabwe closed on 114/3 still trailing West Indies by 333 runs. Innocent Kaia ended the day on 59 not out off 115 deliveries. Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph (1/25) and the spin pair of Brathwaite (1/5) and Gudakesh Motie (1/25) are all among the wickets so far.

SUMMARISED SCORES

WEST INDIES 447/6 dec – Tagenarine Chanderpaul 207 not out, Kraigg Brathwaite 182; Brandon Mavuta 5/140 vs ZIMBABWE 114/3 – Innocent Kaia 59 not out, Tanunurwa Makoni 33; K Brathwaite 1/5