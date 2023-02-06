BP Renegades, Katzenjammers triumph in Panorama semis

BP Renegades topped the large conventional steelband category in the Panorama semi-finals on Sunday. - File photo

They may have been the last band to perform for the night, but the BP Renegades steel orchestra were in no way left behind as they topped the list of performers for the Panorama Semi-Finals in the large conventional bands category at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Sunday.

Tobago's Katzenjammers also earned the top spot in the medium bands category with their performance of Baron's 1999 single, Tell Me Why.

The performance was arranged by Kersh Ramsey and incorporated a snippet from the American pop group Backstreet Boys' single of the same name.

The composition drew cheers from the spectators.

The band earned a total of 282 points, while the NGC Couva Joylanders fell to second place with their performance of Poser's The Fete Ent Over Yet earning 279 points and the Sforzata in third place with Colleen Ela's, Johnny with 272 points.

Beginning just before 7 pm, the large conventional bands category featured 14 steel bands, 12 of whom advanced to the finals of the competition.

While the performances were the highlight of the event, another focus was the much-anticipated return of the North Stand as patrons had a direct view of the action from the comfort of their seats.

Even as they took up position with their instruments on stage at around 12.15 pm, Renegades performers were met with cheers and applause from patrons.

Despite the late hour, energy from patrons was still high as many spectators in the North Stand rose to their feet and packed the first few aisles to see the performance.

As silence fell over the savannah, Renegades performance of Black Stalin's Feeling to Party began.

Players guided by the on-stage antics of drill master Andrew Charles grooved to the beat of the music as patrons sang the lyrics of the tune and danced from the comfort of the North Stand.

Ending their performance with a stream of confetti, the BP Renegades received an uproarious applause as the savannah shook from the crowd's response.

Republic Bank's Exodus came in at second place with their performance of King Short Shirt's, Tourist Leggo earning 273 points, while the Hadco Phase II Pan Groove came in at third place with their performance of Aaron Duncan's new single, We Come Out to Party, earning 270 points.

Panorama Semi-finals results

Large Bands

1. BP Renegades– Feeling to Party, 277

2. Republic Bank Exodus – Tourist Leggo, 273

3. Hadco Phase II Pan Groove – We Come Out to Party, 270

4. Massy Trinidad All Stars – Stage on Fire, 267

5. Shell Invaders – Bun Dem, 266

6. Heritage Petroleum Skiffle – Bun Dem, 266

7. NLCB Fonclaire – Long Live Soca, 264

8. T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps – Hall of Fame, 263

9. Desperadoes – Long Live Soca, 262

9. NLCB Bucooneers – Bun Dem, 262

9. Nutrien Silver Stars – Engine Roo, 262

12. First Citizens Supernovas – Jubilation, 261

12. Proman Starlift – Witchdoctor, 261

14. RBC Redemption Soundsetters – Long Live Soca, 258

Medium Bands

1. Katzenjammers – Tell Me Why, 282

2. NGC Couva Joylanders – The Fete Ent Over Yet, 279

3. Sforzata – Johnny, 272

4. Pamberi – The People's Champion, 271

5. Pan Elders – One for the Road, 268

5. Curepe Scherzando – Mash Up, 268

7. NGC Steel Xplosion – Out and Band, 267

7. Dixieland – Lorraine, 267

9. Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille – Barbara, 265

9. Siparia Deltones – The Meeting Place, 265

11. Potential Symphony– Ah Come out to Play, 258

12. Arima Angel Harps – Carnival Tabanca, 257

13. San City Steel Symphony – Mash Up, 256

14. Resscott Power Stars – Shaking It, 252

15. Tunapuna Tipica – Down Dey, 248