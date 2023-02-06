Afeisha Noel on fire vs Defence Force in Courts netball

TTPost centre Shantelle Simeon avoids a challenge from a UWI player, during the Courts All Sector Netball League, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Arena, Tacarigua. FILE PHOTO -

TT netballer Afeisha Noel was at her ruthless best on Saturday, leading Fire to a crushing victory over Defence Force in the premiership division of the Courts All Sectors Netball League at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua.

The goal shooter converted 43 of 46 attempts as Fire blazed Defence Force 48-10. Goal attack Joelisa Cooper, also an experienced national player, scored five of nine attempts.

For Defence Force, goal shooter Jody Sprott scored seven of 12 shots and goal attack Samantha Kingsale netted three out of nine. Also in the premiership division, University of TT (UTT) stormed to a 60-20 victory over Police. Goal shooter Kathy Ann Graham completed 26 of 36 attempts and national stand-out Khalifa McCollin-Lopez was almost perfect converting 27 of 28 shots. Nekeisha Gomes led the way for Police scoring 14 of 19.

Three matches were played in the championship division. MIC outlasted Fire 37-34 with D’Niqua Rush showing accuracy scoring 18 of 23 shots.

Bermudez defeated Defence Force 23-13, despite Shannon Duncan not being at her best. Duncan converted 11 of 25 attempts to lead her team in scoring. TT Post and UTT could not be separated as the match ended 35-35.

Matches in the league will continue on Tuesday at 5.30 pm.