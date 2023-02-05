Special guest

On January 20, I went to the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, THA, to collect a cheque – payment for yogic services rendered at an event the division held in November 2022 to celebrate Caribbean Tourism month, under the theme of Caribbean Wellness.

The division hosts such activities during Caribbean Tourism month to increase awareness, enlighten the masses, engage stakeholders and increase the social well-being of their employees.

Upon arrival at the division, there was no one at the guard booth in the carpark. Available parking seemed to be for employees only, but assuming I would be dashing in and out to get the cheque, I swung into an empty parking spot located near the front door.

On getting out of my vehicle, I noticed that I had parked in the "wheelchair" spot reserved for disabled users. As this is a pet peeve of mine (able-bodied drivers who park in such spots despite knowing they are not for them), I drove to the back and found a spot there.

A male employee washing his hands at the sink near the entrance to the building asked how he could help me.

“I came to collect a cheque.”

He asked, “Where did you park?” then informed me that those spots are for employees and politely asked me to follow him to the carpark.

“That person will be coming soon,” he said when he saw where my vehicle was. He pointed to another spot. “Park there. It won’t take you long to get the cheque.”

As simple as that exchange was, it made me feel cared for by a complete stranger.

Since the advent of covid, instead of greeting customers with salutations, guards at various establishments often "welcome" us with a quick, sometimes gruff “Temperature! Sanitise!” while pointing to a nearby temperature tester/sanitizing device. Expecting that, I was pleasantly surprised when, instead, the female employee at the entrance desk greeted me cordially, with a smile.

As I stood there answering her questions, two employees were exiting. The second one stopped to tell the guard where they were going and, for a short while, they engaged in light-hearted banter and laughter. Their pleasant interaction suggested to me a sense of "happy employees," as opposed to "disgruntled-worker syndrome." Was my first impression the norm here or an exception?

The woman at the front desk informed me that the guard standing behind her will escort me. He walked me to the elevator, pressed the button to open the doors and swept his hand forward in a gentlemanly manner, ushering me in. As simple as that was, it gave me the feeling of being a respected guest of honour.

Thinking he would then leave me to go upstairs on my own and ask around to find my way, I was surprised when he got into the elevator too and, like a bodyguard, stood by my side as we rode to the appropriate floor.

“It’s my first time in here,” I told him.

The elevator doors opened and, once again, he swept his hand out, ushering me forward. The carpet might as well have been red. A female employee took over and walked me along the corridor, the walls of which were decorated with large, brightly-coloured butterflies – an uplifting touch.

Everyone I encountered on the way to the cheque-collection room extended salutations. All of this may seem rather basic and expected – the pleasant greeting of customers or clients – but such widespread courtesy in a business place is not a norm.

After I received the cheque, I made my way back to the elevator. To my surprise, the guard was waiting for me. He pressed the button to open the doors and swept his hand forward, ushering me in. Back on ground floor, he swept his hand forward again, ushering me out, before escorting me to the front door.

At the division, is this is the treatment extended to people every day, from the point of meeting/arrival to the point of departure? If so, these basic courtesies and simple gestures of kindness can show respect for all and make anyone feel special.

This kind of treatment and the resulting overall pleasant experience it affords could and should be "the way" it is – for visitors when they come to Tobago, and also those of us who live here.

The true "Division of Tourism" is not an office in Scarborough. It is the entire island and we are all its "employees."