Penal man charged for sexual touching of child

Stock photo source: Pixabay

A 41-YEAR-OLD Penal man was granted $50,000 bail with a surety when he appeared before a Couva Magistrate on Wednesday, charged with sexual touching of a minor.

The accused, a construction worker, was brought before Magistrate Alexander Prince who adjourned the matter to March 1.

The victim and her mother reported to police that on December 31, the child was at her home when a male relative entered her bedroom where he touched her inappropriately.

Officers of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) were contacted and an investigation launched. The man was arrested on January 31.

Investigations were supervised by Snr Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Seecharan, Sgt Cedeno-Figaro and Insp Hosein, all of the CPU. The accused was charged by PC Vijay Ramkissoon.