D Piano Girl Johanna hosts first live show at Kafe Blue

Johanna "D Piano Girl Johanna" Chuckaree says her first live concert, Evolution -The concert is a part of her continued growth as an artiste. - Amanda Elliot

Johanna “D Piano Girl Johanna” Chuckaree will host her first live show at Kafe Blue on February 8 from 7 pm.

It is called D Piano Girl Johanna Evolution –The Concert.

On November 24 she released her first single, Long Time and said that doing so was part of her evolution as an artiste and performer.

In a phone interview on January 31, she said she began planning for the event at the beginning of this year.

“When I play at events, people say, ‘We are so happy to see you play live. We know all your videos of you playing and singing but we have never seen you do it live and we are so happy to see you do it live.’”

That, and realising that people were hungry for live events after being restricted by the covid19 pandemic for close to three years, informed her decision to host the event.

Her 2019 piano cover of Kes’ Savannah Grass shone an even greater light on her. Shortly, after this the pandemic hit and it limited the possibility of any live events.

But she did do a virtual concert during the height of the pandemic.

“I was thinking, okay I would like to do something live and share my journey playing the piano and singing as well,” she said.

The concert is being done with a Carnival theme but it is not all soca.

Valentine’s Day will be observed on February 14 and so the audience can expect to hear some ballads.

“There is something for everyone. I am doing a mash up of contemporary love songs and groovy soca love songs.”

She said she loves “mashing up” two songs or genres together.

Given that concerts have become a popular staple on the Carnival diet, and asked if she plans to evolve this event into that kind of event, D Piano Girl Johanna said she simply wants to see where this goes.

“Yes, I would love to perform with my piano on a stage in front of a big crowd. Like when you see Alicia Keys or Elton John and you see those kinds of shows, it is a mix of things where people can enjoy the music,” she said giving some idea as to what a large future event of hers might look like.

She has a star-studded cast joining her for Wednesday’s event, including Vincentian Skinny Fabulous; her brother and pannist Johann Chuckaree, Erphann Alves, Andre Donowa, Wasia Ward and Nariba Herbert.

In 2021, she co-wrote We Will Go On with Skinny Fabulous and she is going to perform that live with him.

She hopes it morphs into a annual event.