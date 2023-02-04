Sureash had the eye for right photo

Sureash Cholai. Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: The success of a society page depends heavily on the photographer who accompanies the reporter to functions, be it morning, noon, or night.

Sureash Cholai was one of those who not only always turned up punctually, but had an eye for the picture which someone else may have missed, and he was always on hand for a select shot when pointed out to him.

My deepest sympathy to his two children, Nadirah and Ijaz, his siblings Rajesh and Judy, and all our media colleagues.

Newsday's acting editor-in-chief Camille Moreno's glowing tribute at his funeral last Wednesday was excellent. You left out one word, Camille, and that was soft-spoken. In the many years covering assignments accompanied by photographer Sureash, I never once heard him speak in loud and abrasive tones.

I am truly sorry that I only learned of his passing from another former colleague on her way back to the newsroom after bidding him farewell at the Nur-e-Islam Mosque, El Socorro, hence my absence.

Rest in eternal peace, dear Sureash.

ANGELA PIDDUCK

Maraval