Ewart Nicholson, Cephas Cooper hit 50s for PowerGen on opening day

Queen's Park II batsman Savion Lara cuts to the boundary on Friday against Comets Sports Club at Pierre Road Ground, Charlieville. - Marvin Hamilton

EWART Nicholson and Cephas Cooper both struck half centuries for PowerGen on the opening day of the TT Cricket Board Premiership I league competition on Friday.

Nicholson hit 60 off 109 balls in a knock which included five fours and two sixes as PowerGen closed on 227/6 at Syne Village in Penal against FC Clarke Road United. Cooper was more attacking belting six fours and two sixes in his innings of 59 off 88 deliveries. Opener Daniel Williams struck 44 and Navin Bidaisee ended the day on 38 not out. Kerwyn Sirju (2/19), Yannick Ottley (2/27) and Justyn Gangoo (2/14) all took two wickets for Clarke Road.

At the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair only 38 overs were possible because of rain, in a match between Queen's Park Cricket Club (QPCC) First XI and Preysal. Queen's Park ended on 147/5 with Jordan Warner making 77 and Isaiah Rajah ending on 31 not out.

Vishan Jagassar picked up 2/34 and Adrian Cooper took 2/42.

Wickets fell regularly in a match between QPCC Second XI and Alescon Comets at Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville. QPCC were all out for 180 and Comets closed day one on 58/4.

At the Invaders Recreation Ground in Felicity, Central Sports closed on 291/9 against Victoria. Marlon Richards is unbeaten on 66.

The three-day matches continue on Saturday and end on Sunday.