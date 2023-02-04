N Touch
Letters to the Editor

Learn to swim, Trinidad and Tobago

THE EDITOR: TT, we are losing too many lives because of poor water safety. It is imperative we all learn to swim competently in 2023.

The benefits of swimming are: Water can be dangerous. Being able to swim saves lives. It is an excellent exercise. It increases confidence in water and on land. It is a skill for life. It is enjoyable.

My mother beat me like pan and tassa for swimming in the Usine Ste Madeleine pond.

When I had to endure "helicopter under water escape training" I truly understood water safety.

Water can be your friend. Never fight with it. Work with it.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town

Comments

"Learn to swim, Trinidad and Tobago"

More in this section