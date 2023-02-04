Learn to swim, Trinidad and Tobago

THE EDITOR: TT, we are losing too many lives because of poor water safety. It is imperative we all learn to swim competently in 2023.

The benefits of swimming are: Water can be dangerous. Being able to swim saves lives. It is an excellent exercise. It increases confidence in water and on land. It is a skill for life. It is enjoyable.

My mother beat me like pan and tassa for swimming in the Usine Ste Madeleine pond.

When I had to endure "helicopter under water escape training" I truly understood water safety.

Water can be your friend. Never fight with it. Work with it.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town