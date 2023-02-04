Jason Mohammed, Tion Webster help Red Force hang on for draw

TT Red Force batsman Tion Webster. FILE PHOTO -

JASON Mohammed helped the TT Red Force hold on for a draw against Windward Islands Volcanoes in round one of the West Indies Four-Day Championships at the Grenada National Stadium in St George's, Grenada on Friday.

Mohammed, 36, ended on 79 not out off 201 deliveries to steer Red Force to safety at 225/7 at stumps on the final day in their second innings. Winning the match was out of reach for Red Force as they were chasing a mammoth 354 after being inserted in to bat on the final day.

Volcanoes seemed poised to win the match as Red Force were in a spot of bother on 93/4 at one stage. But the veteran Mohammed and Tion Webster then rescued the innings adding 98 runs for the fifth-wicket. Webster was not afraid to attack the Volcanoes bowlers hitting five fours and two sixes in his innings of 58 off 63 balls.

When the right-hander fell with the score on 191, Amir Jangoo came to the middle to continue the mission. Jangoo was dismissed for eight but more importantly, he spent some time at the crease facing 40 balls.

New batsman Terrance Hinds was caught and bowled by Kavem Hodge for a "duck" to restore Volcanoes' belief they could pull off the win. But Mohammed found another able partner in Khary Pierre as the pair batted the remaining overs.

Pierre only contributed four not out but he survived 35 balls, which was pivotal in ensuring Red Force drew the match.

Fast bowler Ryan John bagged 3/27 and Kavem Hodge grabbed 2/54.

Earlier on the final day, Volcanoes declared on 425/5 in their second innings after resuming the day on 397/3.

Sunil Ambris ended on 55 not out for the Volcanoes. Kimani Melius was the top batsman for the hosts as his century on day three swung the match in Windwards' favour. He hit 192 off 270 balls with 18 fours and three sixes before being dismissed. Off spinner Bryan Charles grabbed 2/92 in 24 overs for Red Force.

TT are missing a number of their first-team players who are either on West Indies duty in Zimbabwe or in the Abu Dhabi T20 League.

Up next for the Red Force is a clash with Leeward Islands on Wednesday in Antigua.

Summarised Scores: WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 243 – Tevyn Walcott 87 not out, Sunil Ambris 55, Alick Athanaze 41, Ryan John 36; Bryan Charles 4/46, Terrance Hinds 4/72 and 425/5 dec. – Kimani Melius 192, Kavem Hodge 80, Sunil Ambris 55 not out, Alick Athanzae 51; Bryan Charles 2/92 vs TT RED FORCE 315 – Amir Jangoo 86, Tion Webster 79, Terrance Hinds 52; Ryan John 5/18, Darius Martin 2/80 and 225/7 - Jason Mohammed 79 not out, T Webster 58, R John 3/27, K Hodge 2/54. Match Drawn.