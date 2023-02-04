Great musical by Malick performers

Mighty Sparrow -

THE EDITOR: On Thursday night the Malick Folk Performing Company launched its show, Obeah – A Calypso Musical. What an amusing performance at Queen’s Hall. The choir was absolutely wonderful, the musicians were on point, along with the conductor. The large group of dancers was lively and enchanting.

Obeah – A Calypso Musical was well orchestrated by playwright Norvan Fullerton and director Louis Williams. The MC was magnificent, witty and engaging, and also participated in an amusing dance that could have partnered with Tiny Winey.

Many of old-time calypsoes of the Mighty Sparrow, the Mighty Duke and others were played out in tune with the play, which flowed beautifully and was well orchestrated. Best of all was “Call me Mrs Joseph, ah ent one-foot Issy again.”

Well, One-Foot Issy was the most amusing of all the actors on stage, along with her daughter Melda. They both played their roles so well that they kept the mature audience in stitches, and it was so good to hear the laughter throughout the performance.

Our legend Mighty Duke (deceased) certainly left us with great songs to keep us amused and happy.

Congratulations, Malick Folk Performing Company, you are an example to many communities in TT. Every community should take note of the way you so loyally engaged in the rehearsals and took the time, care and energy to launch a three-day performance at Queen’s Hall. Kudos to the director and the playwright.

Perhaps this is the time of year the songs of all our deceased calypsonians should be ringing out on the streets of TT. That will certainly bring smiles to the faces of our people and make our day less stressful.

Put speakers in the parks and squares, ring out the songs for our people to hear. Play all the old-time calypsoes and let the children hear the words of the songs. Each regional corporation should put this in gear this Carnival season. Make it a true "Mother of all Carnivals."

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail