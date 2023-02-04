Fire fete is now a fest

Fay-Ann Lyons-Alvarez and husband, Ian "Bunji Garlin"Alvarez. - JORDON BRIGGS

The 2023 Fire Fire fete reboot will turn the traditional fete into a modern-day Fire Fest at the Fire Services Headquarters, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

The "fireman" Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez) leads the musical charge with his wife, Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez, and their Viking band. Preedy (Akeem Chance), Ricardo Drue, Viking Ding Dong (Andre Houlder), Problem Child (Shertz James), Nessa Preppy (Vanessa John), Xone (Atiba Chance) and Tevin Hartman, among others, are also on the cast.

Trinibad's Tempa (Rebecca Alexander), Trinidad Killa (Kern Joseph) and Squid (Kelvin Clarke) will bring the vibes for the zess movement. Soca icon Ronnie McIntosh will provide vintage heat while Mr Renzo (Lawrence Adams) adds a Latin flare.

The Fire Services Steelband and Riddim sections will also perform on the night. Fire Fest, D Heat is Back will be held under the auspices of the Fire Chief Arnold Bristo.

“The excitement is combustible; everyone is in high anticipation over the return of Fire to the fete circuit. The work is being done behind the scenes and all systems are a go to ensure the place is on fire, in the best way of course, come February 11,” marketing executive Nkosie Mark said in the release..

The CORE (Creators of Real Events) committee, which includes Mark and fellow executive Rusklin Carillo, working alongside a team of event promoters and creators, are helping fan the flame for Fire Fest, Mark said.

“To breathe new life into such an iconic fete was a dream for us as event promoters and creators. With the blessing and full support of the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service we also saw this event as an opportunity to build morale and support from the members of the various division of the TT Fire Services," he said.

“It will be a cooler type of fete with a general section, VIP section and cabanas,” he said.

“In addition, a special service WO/man ticket will be available to all service men and women at a discounted price for a limited time. Fire Fest is the day after Army fete and the same day with Nurses fete so we will be renaming it Service Personnel weekend to pay homage to our essential workers,”