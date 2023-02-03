Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League launches Januray 6

Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League CEO Colin Wharfe. -

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) will launch the new TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain on Monday.

TTPFL CEO Colin Wharfe believes the development of this league is moving in a positive and structured manner that should create excitement for fans, players and stakeholders alike.

“The TT Premier Football League team and I have been working to ensure that the foundation of this new enterprise is thorough and robust.

“We met with the clubs on Wednesday and provided updates and engaged in productive dialogue to ensure everyone’s readiness to kick off on this new adventure.

“These details will be announced to the public next week.”

The TTPFL will announce the clubs that have been successfully licensed under the club licensing system for the top division, competition structure, the kick off date of the top division and other details at the launch.