Red Force toil as Windwards regain control with one day remaining

Windward Islands Volcanoes Kavem Hodge -

WINDWARD ISLANDS Volcanoes put on a powerful batting display against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force on day three of their West Indies Championship round one match to boldly take control of the contest by piling on 397/3 at stumps, a lead of 325 runs, with one day remaining.

After the Volcanoes were dismissed for 243 in their first innings on Tuesday, Red Force responded with 315 all out on the second day, which gave them a lead of 72 runs.

At the close of play on day two, Windwards shortened their deficit by rallying to 62 without loss and resumed the third day’s play with openers Kimani Melius (39 not out) and Jerlani Robinson (20 not out) in the middle.

But after losing Robinson (23) early on, the Volcanoes’ batting erupted to the detriment of TT’s bowlers as new batsman Kavem Hodge joined Melius at the crease to construct a game-changing 209-run partnership.

Red Force bowlers toiled but found it difficult to break the critical partnership. The pair played patiently and wore out their opponents as Melius, 22, batted bravely to achieve his maiden first class century, and almost a double century, with an amazing knock of 192 from 269 balls.

Hodge didn’t back down either as he scored 80 from 195 balls to launch the Volcanoes to 276, before he was bowled by TT spinner Bryan Charles. Hodge hit six fours during his knock.

His exit however, did not stop an inspired Melius’, who batted smartly but was unlucky to attain a maiden double century. Melius beat the Red Force bowling and smashed three sixes and 18 fours in the process.

Left-handed batsman Alick Athanaze joined him at the crease and the pair added 49 runs to their total before Melius fell trapped leg-before by another spinning Charles delivery.

His wicket was the last to fall on day three as Athanaze (49 not out) and Sunil Ambris (42 not out) continued to punish the Red Force with the bat.

Both teams enter the final day’s play on Friday with Volcanoes undeclared on 397/3, a lead of 325 runs, and TT yet to respond.

Charles (2/92) topped the bowling while Khary Pierre (1/96) grabbed the only other wicket on the day. Charles’ two-wicket haul on day three saw him amass six wickets so far, having snagged 4/46 in the first innings.

In other round one matches which bowled off on Wednesday and continued on Thursday, defending champions Barbados are 105/3 after 39 overs, chasing Guyana Jaguars’ first innings score of 371 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Jamaica Scorpions closed day two on 186/6, in pursuit of Leeward Islands’ first innings score of 260.

Summarised Scores

WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 243 (63.1) – Tevyn Walcott 87 not out, Sunil Ambris 55, Alick Athanaze 41, Ryan John 36; Bryan Charles 4/46, Terrance Hinds 4/72 & 397/3 (108) – Kimani Melius 192, Kavem Hodge 80, Alick Athanzae 49 not out, Sunil Ambris 42 not out; Bryan Charles 2/92 vs TT RED FORCE 315 (92.1) – Amir Jangoo 86, Tion Webster 79, Terrance Hinds 52, Darren Bravo 38, Jeremy Colozano 34; Ryan John 5/18, Darius Martin 2/80 – Windwards lead by 325 runs.

GUYANA JAGUARS 371 (121.1) – Matthew Nandu 126, Kevin Sinclair 43, Veerasammy Permaul 37; Jair McAllister 3/43, Chaim Holder 3/72, Akeem Jordan 2/52 vs BARBADOS PRIDE 105/3 (39) – Sheyne Moseley 65, Zachary McCaskie 26, Sharmarh Brooks 10 not out, Keon Harding 3 not out – Barbados trail by 266 runs.

LEEWARD ISLANDS 260 (118.3) – Jeremiah Louis 78 not out, Jahmar Hamilton 40, Montcin Hodge 37; Marquino Mindley 3/28, Abhijai Mansingh 3/47, Gordon Bryan 2/52 vs JAMAICA SCORPIONS 186/6 (60) – Lery Lugg 79, Paul Palmer 47, Abhijai Mansingh 34 not out; Rahkeem Cornwall 3/47, Colin Archibald 2/37 – Jamaica trail by 74 runs.