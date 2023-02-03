Policeman charged with assaulting traffic warden

CALL: In this screen-grab of a video posted to social media, an off-duty policeman makes a call on his cell phone while holding on to a handcuffed traffic warden who sits in the officer's SUV on Frederick Street in Port of Spain on Monday.

THE policeman involved in a fracas with a traffic warden on Frederick Street, Port of Spain on Monday, was charged with six offences arising out of the incident.

Sgt Pierre of the Professional Standards Bureau, a press release said, charged PC Nicholson George with assaulting traffic warden Monifa Henville; obstructing her in the execution of her duties (by refusing to submit his driver’s permit); obstructing traffic warden Shinnek Mathlin by failing to submit his driver’s permit; failing to have his driver’s permit on him, when asked to produce it by a uniformed officer namely a traffic warden; and two charges of failing to comply with the directions of traffic wardens.

George was suspended by Police Commissioner Erla Christopher after the incident which was recorded and posted to social media and quickly went viral. The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) is also conducting a separate, independent investigation.