PNM running the country, not UNC

UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: I wish to inform Pundit Donny Samlal, Larry Lalla, Rabindra Moonan and Ramona Ramdial that it is the PNM that governs the country and not the UNC under the gallant Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

The quagmire condition of our nation as we slide down the slippery slope into the kingdom Hades is of the making of Rowley and the PNM with their mismanagement policies.

I also advise Shane Mohammed, Harry Partap and Fuad Khan that it is Rowley and his incompetent team who have been running the country since September 1975.

Ramdial is claiming that Persad-Bissessar has lost 13 elections since 2010. Maybe she can enlighten us by publicly listing these 13 elections.

SEXTON BLAKE

Point Fortin