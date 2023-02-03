Pan Trinbago expects large turnout for semis

KatzenJammers players enjoy the music at Panorama medium conventional band judging on Thursday at their Black Rock panyard. - David Reid

PAN Trinbago is anticipating a large turnout for Sunday’s Panorama large bands semifinals.

The Savannah party – as it is called – will take place at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain from 1 pm.

President Beverley Ramsey-Moore said she is excited for the event and anticipates a large turnout as corporate bodies have been purchasing tickets for the returned North Stand by the hundreds.

She said that as of February 1, about 3,000 tickets had been sold. She predicted that by February 2, at least 5,000 tickets would have been sold. The North Stand has a capacity of about 7,000.

Ramsey-Moore told pan representatives for medium and large bands that she was proud of their work and looks forward to the pan battle.

There will be 15 bands in the medium category semis, with the finals of this competition being set for the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago on February 12.

There will be 14 bands in the large band semis, which will be culled to 12 for the finals set for February 18 at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah.

“We look forward to a fantastic performance from every single band. What we saw produced in the panyards was really heartwarming. We are extremely grateful.”

There is usually ten bands in the finals, but two extra bands were added as Panorama celebrates its diamond jubilee. The winning large band will receive $1 million and the winning medium band will receive $600,000.

She also announced yesterday that Pan Trinbago had also got bpTT as a sponsor along with National Flour Mills (NFM). These are two of several sponsors and Ramsey-Moore said it looked forward to getting more sponsors. “Pan is definitely on a high note in TT,” she said.

Both medium and large bands drew for playing positions for Sunday’s event.

Despite beams having gone missing, the North Stand looked close to completion on February 2. Ramsey-Moore also said things were ready for the event.

“We are going to be ready for Sunday. Tomorrow (Friday) at around 2 pm, representatives from corporate TT will be there to secure their spots. They have already paid for their tickets so we are giving them the opportunity to come and choose where their posse is going to be liming.”

The North Stand is expected to be handed over to Pan Trinbago on Friday morning.

National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters too said that the North Stand was ready and this was in keeping with earlier reports where he stated that the stand would be ready by February 1 or 2. He said the investigation into the missing beams was ongoing and was with the police.

Here is the order of appearance of both categories on Sunday:

Medium Bands

1) Pan Elders

2) NGC Steel Xplosion

3) Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille

4) Tunapuna Tipica

5) Sforzata

6) Potential Symphony

7) Curepe Scherzando

8) Arima Angel Harps

9) San City Steel Symphony

10) Dixieland

11) NGC Couva Joylanders

12) Katzenjammers

13) Siparia Deltones

14) Resscott Power Stars

15) Pamberi

Large Bands

1) NLCB Fonclaire

2) Desperadoes

3) Heritage Petroleum Skiffle

4) RBC Redemption Sound Setters

5) First Citizens Supernovas

6) Republic Bank Exodus

7) Shell Invaders

8) NLCB Buccooneers

9) HADCO Phase II Pan Groove

10) Proman Starlift

11) Nutrien Silver Stars

12) T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps

13) Massy Trinidad All Stars

14) BP Renegades