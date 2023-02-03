Man, 56, shot in Port of Spain bar

File photo: Port of Spain General Hospital.

POLICE are probing an incident where a 56-year-old Carenage man was shot and wounded while liming at a bar in downtown Port of Spain on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the man was liming at the bar at the corner of Prince and George Streets at around 4.35 pm when he heard a gunshot and felt a burning sensation in his left foot and right leg.

On checking, he realised he was bleeding.

Patrons in the bar took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was treated and warded in stable condition. Police said the man did not notice anything unusual before the shooting. Port of Spain police are continuing enquiries.