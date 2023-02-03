Glitz, glamour and excessive noise at CIC fete

An energetic crowd at CIC Fete. Photo by Jordon Briggs

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to the CIC 2023 Carnival fete organisers who, from all accounts, hosted a glitz and glamour event at CIC Grounds on Saturday.

It appears that no stone was left unturned. The cast of performers certainly made it a spectacular event.

However, one concern was apparently overlooked by the committee members – that the sound system may have been inadvertently turned away from Federation Park, inner St Clair and possibly other areas behind the venue.

Thus, the excruciatingly loud sound system appeared to have been directed south of the event to Tragarete Road and environs, echoing throughout our neighbourhood until 1 am or thereabouts, deafening some of us for hours on end.

A bit of respect and civility may have escaped the organisers' attention when planning their event with regard to humans and pets in the affected area.

Apparently, a feasibility study on the ill effects of excessive noise again may have escaped the committee, as such information can easily be had from the EMA's library.

Please note that the parking area at Mandela Park was extended and the normal footballers were asked to remove themselves from their games.

Maybe the "Absolutely no parking as it is a recreational facility" sign also eluded the committee's attention.

Excessive noise takes a toll on one's well-being, two and four-legged.

CL KONG

via e-mail