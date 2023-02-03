E-learning needs to be pursued

THE EDITOR: The acceptable new normal of online teaching/learning, as necessary today, brings back memories to me of 50 years ago. In 1973, as the main part of my "special study" for my elective course at the Port of Spain Teachers College (PoSTC), I chose "education television."

That was when the PoSTC was the only teachers college offering education elective. What brought back memories was when, a few days ago, I started an online course via the available technology within an e-learning platform. It is quite beneficial, in terms of cost, convenience, availability and flexibility of study towards examination.

Back in 1973, working with my mentor/lecturer Shirley Premdas, I conducted a survey among form five students, approximately 300, with one question being: "Would you consider being an education television teacher?" Only one student was interested.

Today, nearly every teacher is expected to use the available technology. Was the PoSTC ahead of our time?

At that time television had the famous Sesame Street and only one other programme, Electric Company, aimed at reading.

It is informative to note that only one other student, my colleague Leslie Sirju, did his special study on using calypso towards delivering the curriculum. We saw repeated calls for the work of Leroy Calliste, the Black Stalin, at his funeral recently, to be taught in our schools.

As an educator and with this current course I am pursuing, as well as the need for making up for time lost during the pandemic, I see e-learning as extremely useful and recommend to those seeking home schooling to consult with the schools on assessing the relevant platforms.

The proactive schools should likewise start researching these available platforms.

Other stakeholders should also pursue this, notably the National Parent-Teachers Association and TTUTA.

How much of this type of research is being done today in teacher training should be likewise assessed and encouraged. Teachers can gain matriculation without having to be in a physical classroom and thereby save time.

To fellow retirees, I recommend trying it. You might like it.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

retired principal