Despite Windies' poor T20I record, coach Walsh confident ahead of T20 World Cup

THROWBACK: In this March 1, 202 file photo, West Indies’ players celebrate the dismissal of England’s Heather Knight during the Twenty20 women’s World Cup match in Sydney. - (AFP PHOTO)

DESPITE entering the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on a poor 0-14 winless streak in T20 Internationals, West Indies women’s coach Courtney Walsh believes his team has the right blend of experience and youth to potentially redeem themselves on the biggest stage.

West Indies women play their first practice match against New Zealand on Monday, and second against Sri Lanka two days later, before the official tournament bowls off next Friday.

The maroon begin their World Cup campaign against 2009 winners England on February 11 at Boland Park, Paarl, South Africa. Joining them in Group B are India, Ireland and Pakistan.

West Indies, who became world champions in 2016, will be led by Bajan all-rounder and skipper Hayley Matthews and vice-captain Shemaine Campbell.

Although West Indies women have found it tough to eke out a victory in their past 14 T20Is, Walsh remains confident ahead of the tourney.

“We will be going into the World Cup wanting to win. We have put our best team forward. I always have a view that when match day comes it’s my team against yours on the day and who wants to win more.

“Our expectations will be that the team go in and play to the best of their ability. I think we have a great blend of experienced senior players and some young, budding players to add to it, and it’s all now left for us is to see what happens when the matches come along,” Walsh said.

Walsh, a former legendary WI fast bowler, said his squad is not low on confidence but disappointed with their recent run of form in the game’s shortest format.

However, they remain upbeat.

“We treat each game as a new game and trying to get the best done. With everything behind us now, I think everybody is focused on the World Cup, it’s the biggest stage. This is where it really accounts and matters (results) a lot more. The mood is very good in the camp.”

A Cricket West Indies (CWI) statement released on Wednesday announced a 15-member T20I team which included three members of the West Indies Rising Stars team, which recently participated in the ICC U19 World Cup.

They are St Lucian Zaida James, Bajan Trishan Holder and TT’s Djenaba Joseph. Experienced all-rounder Stafanie Taylor has been named in the squad but is subject to a final fitness assessment.

The squad also features six players, Matthews, Campbelle, Taylor, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman and Afy Fletcher, who were part of the World Cup-winning team in 2016.

CWI women’s lead selector Ann Browne-John praised the fusion of veteran and upcoming talent. She credited the young trio for breaking into the senior team after their recent performances at the U19 World Cup.

“Zaida is a left-hand batter and left-arm orthodox bowler. We thought that is something that brought some additional strength to our teams because we don’t have many left-handers and have been lacking for having a number of left-arm orthodox bowlers.

“Trishon is one of the young players we’ve seen now and is a powerful striker of the ball. If you looked at the England series…we feel she is well suited to T20 cricket.

“Djenaba, we would also remember her from the T20 England series, a competent batter and batting all-rounder. She also bowls some seamers. These three players, easily and competently fit into the team,” Brown-John said.

Regarding Taylor’s possible presence in the team pending a final medical evaluation, WI coaching staff remain quietly confident she would feature at the World Cup.

Walsh added, “We are aware that Stafanie has been out for quite some time, since October, she has been progressing. We have been working with her on her back-to-play routine and she is almost there so we are just waiting for the final assessment from the medical team and to give her clearance but we are all positive.

“She is upbeat. Everything is coming together at the right time and if we can get her fit with other injuries that we had, it will help the morale and the mood, because we will have a stronger team to select from at the start of the World Cup and it’s what we’re hoping for.”

T20 World Cup Match schedule (TT time)

February 11: West Indies vs England, Boland Park, Paarl 9am

February 15: West Indies vs India, Newlands, Cape Town, 9am

February 17: West Indies vs Ireland, Newlands, Cape Town, 1pm

February 19: West Indies vs Pakistan, Boland Park, Paarl, 9am

FULL SQUAD – Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams