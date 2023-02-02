Zachary Ransome defends Eastern Credit Union calypso title

WINNING PERFORMANCE: Zachary Ransome during his winning performance on Thursday at the 31st edition of Eastern Credit Union's calypso competition. Photo by Roger Jacob

ZACHARY Ransome of Montrose Government primary school, defended his Eastern Credit Union's calypso crown during the 31st edition of the competition on Thursday at the La Joya Complex in St Joseph.

In 2022, he wowed the judges and walked away with the $5,000 prize and trophy after performing, Mommy School Days. This year was no different.

Treating the audience to another outstanding rendition, this time singing, Do Yuh Thing, Ransome was undoubtedly the crowd's favourite and the highlight of the show. After his performance, he said, “I am very elated right now to be a two-time winner. It’s really exciting."

He said he practised hard and worked closely with his teachers to pull off an energetic performance.

“I think it’s important for children to be a part of this competition because they can enjoy the culture by learning it. It’s our ways, how the old times used to be.”

He said he intends to go for the three-peat in 2024.

Second-place winner Nixon Callender Jr said his presence at the competition is part of a bigger plan.

Callendar Jr is the son of Public Services Association (PSA) presidential candidate Nixon Callendar.

Asked if he wants to follow in his father’s footsteps, Nixon said, “Not really. I want to perform and sing. What I am doing here is bigger. After I finish SEA this year, I want to take my singing career to the next level. I want people to say ‘hey, this boy is very good at doing this, it will take him somewhere'.”

Callendar Jr said he wants to stay in the calypso industry to meet and network work with his mentors.

Though Janaya Clarke of San Fernando Girls Anglican didn’t make it in the top three, she started the show with a heart-warming performance with her rendition, The Message. Even as the youngest performer, Clarke confidently paced the stage and connected with the judges.

Eastern Credit Union deputy CEO Kester Lashley in a brief comment said, “It’s always good to see young people in the art form.”