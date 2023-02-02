Stuart Young, bpTT hold energy talks

Energy Minister Stuart Young - FILE PHOTO/AYANNA KINSALE

ENERGY Minister Stuart Young held discussions with officials of bpTT on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the ministry said the meeting took place at its offices at Tower C of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre on Tuesday.

The company was represented by its president David Campbell and vice-president (corporate operations) Giselle Thompson.

The ministry’s permanent secretaries Penelope Bradshaw-Niles and Sandra Fraser were also in a attendance.

The statement said the objective of the meeting was “ to keep the momentum of the previous year by checking in with the Energy Minister to start building foundations for a successful 2023.”

Priority items such as production, investments and lower carbon were discussed.

Young reiterated that the Government is open to partnering with its energy stakeholders to identify focus areas and secure Trinidad and Tobago’s energy future.