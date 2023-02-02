Restore Moruga Spring Bridge, please

THE EDITOR: For as long as I've known myself, the La Rufin, Moruga Spring Bridge has been a loved landmark for the people of Moruga. As only one of two left in the country – the other being the well-kept example at Blanchisseuse – I believe it is (was) a source of pride for Morugians.

I don't know who is responsible and this is not about apportioning blame, but surely this bridge should be recognised as an artefact of national heritage (perhaps, if something like that exists) and some resources found to make it a usable walkway maybe, as is the case in Blanchisseuse.

The obvious lack of upkeep is disheartening to me. I'd like to see the bridge restored and I hope that there is someone out there who feels the same and can make a difference.

WAYNE LEE-SING

via e-mail